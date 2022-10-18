Bahrain has introduced a new work permit card for expatriates.

Qualified and eligible workers with valid residency, who do not face any charges for legal violations, can apply for the card at worker registration centres, which will soon be set up across the country.

The card will feature the vocational skills and other personal details of an individual.

The move was announced by Labour Minister Jameel Humaidan at a Press conference held at the Isa Cultural Centre yesterday. Labour Market Regulatory Authority chief executive Nouf Jamsheer and Bahrain Chamber chairman Sameer Nass were also present.

Mr Humaidan, in his opening address, said the decision is part of the government’s efforts to create a database of qualified workers in the country.

“It aims to continue providing a fair environment for both employees and employers, taking into consideration the rights of all parties and help contribute to the economy,” he said.

“Registering workers under specific employers and creating a documented database would help to review and amend the database in line with requirements of the private sector.”

The new work permit card follows a government decision earlier this month to abolish flexi permit. The document, introduced by the LMRA in 2017, allowed holders to take up freelance jobs with multiple employers.

Mr Humaidan said more details on linking work permits to vocational and operational standards will be announced soon, adding that the move would benefit the labour market.

“It will help us to crack down on irregular workers through enhanced inspections and deportation procedures,” he said.

The move will also aid in the development of policies that support employers while boosting protection for expatriates by encouraging them to get regularised at work and avoid violations.

“Citizens will also benefit by getting rid of the unequal competition,” Mr Humaidan added.

Ms Jamsheer underlined that the initiative, in collaboration with the Bahrain Chamber, will streamline the labour market.

“It is important to register irregular workers and link work permits with vocational and occupational standards,” she said.

“We will intensify inspections to identify violators and illegal practices, including the trading of work permits and trafficking.”

The LMRA chief stressed the need for co-operation between private and public sectors to achieve the desired goals.

The new labour registration centres will be set up in collaboration with the Industry, Commerce and Tourism Ministry, said Ms Jamsheer.

“The permit will be linked to vocational standards, which means workers will have to prove and certify their skills to take up a job,” she said.

“The card will have a QR code which will feature all information about the employee and the type of work he is proficient in.

“Expat workers residing in Bahrain can apply for the permit and he/she can take up the specified job with one or more employers, depending on mutually agreed contracts.

“Those with charges of violations cannot apply for the card.

“Registered workers will not be eligible to seek Commercial Registrations (CRs).”

Eligible workers will have to pay fees for issuing and renewing the permit, health insurance and departure expenses, in addition to a monthly fee and registration cost. The amount will be revealed later, Ms Jamsheer added.

Mr Nass, who thanked the royal decision to cancel flexi permits, said it had created inequality, which he added was against Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030. “There were two systems (with flexi permits) in one market and this created inequality,” he said.

“We are now looking forward to the new card and hope the implementation mechanism to cancel flexi permits would be in the best interest of Bahrain, its market, and the national economy.”

