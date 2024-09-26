Muscat – Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation has issued a statement regarding suspension of classes in educational institutions during rains across all governorates of the sultanate.

The initiative aims to ensure safety of students and staff amid severe weather conditions.

According to the statement, a protocol has been established to guide decisions on whether to suspend classes. The National Emergency Management Committee will be responsible for making and announcing these decisions.

The committee will oversee initial recovery efforts in coordination with military, security and civil agencies.

The statement details specific rainfall thresholds that will trigger different responses. Heavy rains, characterised by active winds leading to valley flooding, will result in suspension of classes or transition to distance learning if rainfall exceeds 60mm in Muscat and Dhofar, 100mm in Al Wusta and Musandam, and 80mm in other governorates.

For moderate rains – measuring less than 35mm in Muscat and Dhofar, less than 50mm in Musandam and Al Wusta, and less than 80mm in the remaining governorates – classes will proceed as normal. However, when rainfall reaches 35mm in Muscat and Dhofar, 50mm in Al Wusta and Musandam, and 80mm in other areas, decisions may vary between continuing classes, suspending these or moving to distance learning mode.

The ministry confirmed that continuation of classes as usual during moderate rains is the responsibility of government units affiliated to it.

This proactive approach aims to safeguard educational continuity while prioritising the well-being of students during adverse weather conditions.

Starting April 14 to April 17 this year, Oman experienced an extraordinary deluge with precipitation figures surpassing the national annual average by a significant margin. Notably, Mahda in Buraimi recorded 320mm of rain – nearly ten times the national average of 30.6mm observed in 2022.

The unprecedented downpour resulted in widespread flooding, significant infrastructure damage, and disruptions to agriculture and school and college education.

Rains to hit parts of Oman from Sunday

Civil Aviation Authority has announced that heavy rains are expected in several parts of Oman beginning Sunday. The Directorate General of Meteorology has forecast inclement weather conditions from September 29 to October 1. Weather maps indicate the possibility of cloud formation and rain of varying intensity over the Hajar Mountains and coastal and mountainous areas of Dhofar.

