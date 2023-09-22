THE recent landmark US deal will contribute to strengthening the security and economy of the two countries as well as the region, which will open up new horizons for development, His Majesty King Hamad has said.

His Majesty, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and Supreme Defence Council president, chaired a council meeting, attended by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and Prime Minister, at Sakhir Palace yesterday.

The council reviewed the fruitful outcomes of HRH the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and Prime Minister’s successful official visit to the US, which featured the signing last week of the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement between the two countries.

HRH Prince Salman signed the agreement last week in Washington with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit, as reported in the GDN.

The pact aims to enhance the long-standing co-operation between the two countries towards more unprecedented levels of bilateral integration in the security, military, technology, trade and investment fields.

The King commended the fruitful and constructive efforts exerted by HRH Prince Salman to ensure the success of the US visit.

His Majesty also praised the continuous contributions of the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF), led by his representative for humanitarian work and youth affairs Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

He cited the RHF’s provision of urgent relief to those affected by the earthquake and floods in Morocco and Libya, expressing pride in all those who contributed to the relief operations and ensured their success.

The King also paid tribute to the Bahrain Defence Force, the National Guard and the Interior Ministry for their tireless efforts and constant keenness to carry out their patriotic duties with unrelenting courage and determination.