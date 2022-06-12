With a goal to raise environmental awareness and to promote contemporary and advanced agricultural skills, a new club has been launched in Bahrain.

The "Nature Studio" Club, launched by Manal Bucheery, an agricultural and environmental expert, also aims to underline the need for having environmental handicraft skills.

The club aims to conduct activities and programs at its headquarters in Riffa.

“This club's launch coincides with Global Environment Week, which the world celebrates this year under the theme "Only One Earth" and in light of the ongoing movement in the Kingdom of Bahrain to promote and protect the environment and climate, including the expansion of green spaces, utilisation of renewable energy technologies and efforts to attain zero-carbon,” said Bucheery.

She added that the club's launch supports the Supreme Council for the Environment's and the National Initiative for the Development of the Agricultural Sector's efforts and that it is one of the initiatives and projects aimed at preserving the environment and natural life, achieve sustainable development goals, and enhance all national efforts while also supporting global efforts in this regard.

“Workshops will be held in the field of environment, modern organic farming, hydroponics, manual and professional skills, and the preparation of programs and events for government and corporate employees, and school students,” Bucheery added.

