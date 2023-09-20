New batch of experts take oath at Ministry of Justice: Qatar

A new batch of accredited experts took the legal oath yesterday at the Ministry of Justice before judicial authorities, in accordance with regulations set forth in the law No. (16) of 2017.Registration certificates were handed over to the experts permitting them to embark on their duties after they had registered in the rosters of experts at the Experts Department at the Ministry of Justice.The new batch includes a contingent of expert national cadres in various specialisations, including accounting, electrical engineering, and classic vehicle evaluation.Assistant Undersecretary for the Minister's Office Ahmed Hassan al-Kuwari said the Ministry of Justice prepares and qualifies national cadres to enhance the efficiency of judicial entities.He pointed out that the Ministry is also working to provide necessary technical expertise in various fields and specialisations. This is in order to achieve the goals that the Ministry of Justice seeks to achieve for the legal system.As part of its efforts to strengthen the national cadre of experts, the Ministry of Justice is working to increase the number of experts and diversify their areas of expertise.A system for the experts' roster was developed to document and record the various experiences in all disciplines, with the development of rules regulating how experts are registered in the rosters and authorising the experts to practice.Applicants are given integrated training programmes before taking the legal oath.