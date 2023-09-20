Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>New batch of experts tak...
LEGAL

New batch of experts take oath at Ministry of Justice: Qatar

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

The new batch includes a contingent of expert national cadres in various specialisations, including accounting, electrical engineering, and classic vehicle evaluation

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
September 20, 2023
QATARLEGAL
PHOTO
A new batch of accredited experts took the legal oath yesterday at the Ministry of Justice before judicial authorities, in accordance with regulations set forth in the law No. (16) of 2017.
Registration certificates were handed over to the experts permitting them to embark on their duties after they had registered in the rosters of experts at the Experts Department at the Ministry of Justice.
The new batch includes a contingent of expert national cadres in various specialisations, including accounting, electrical engineering, and classic vehicle evaluation.
Assistant Undersecretary for the Minister's Office Ahmed Hassan al-Kuwari said the Ministry of Justice prepares and qualifies national cadres to enhance the efficiency of judicial entities.
He pointed out that the Ministry is also working to provide necessary technical expertise in various fields and specialisations. This is in order to achieve the goals that the Ministry of Justice seeks to achieve for the legal system.
As part of its efforts to strengthen the national cadre of experts, the Ministry of Justice is working to increase the number of experts and diversify their areas of expertise.
A system for the experts' roster was developed to document and record the various experiences in all disciplines, with the development of rules regulating how experts are registered in the rosters and authorising the experts to practice.
Applicants are given integrated training programmes before taking the legal oath.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

DISCOVER MORE

ECONOMY

UAE economy to grow 6% in 2023, says minister - report

UAE economy to grow 6% in 2023, says minister - report
UAE economy to grow 6% in 2023, says minister - report
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Saudi: Abdul Latif Jameel joins forces with Amazon to boost digital transformation

Saudi: Abdul Latif Jameel joins forces with Amazon to boost digital transformation
Saudi: Abdul Latif Jameel joins forces with Amazon to boost digital transformation
TECHNOLOGY

Cinturion and du sign MoU to land TEAS in UAE

Cinturion and du sign MoU to land TEAS in UAE
Cinturion and du sign MoU to land TEAS in UAE
EDUCATION

MoECC,Qatar partakes in climate change education investment session in NY

MoECC,Qatar partakes in climate change education investment session in NY
MoECC,Qatar partakes in climate change education investment session in NY
DIPLOMACY

Mexico, Qatar: Building for a common future

Mexico, Qatar: Building for a common future
Mexico, Qatar: Building for a common future
UAE

'First time I've seen so many zeroes': Asian expat winner in latest Mahzooz draw

'First time I've seen so many zeroes': Asian expat winner in latest Mahzooz draw
'First time I've seen so many zeroes': Asian expat winner in latest Mahzooz draw
TRAVEL

UAE: Peak-season timings announced for Jebel Jais ziplines, sledder

UAE: Peak-season timings announced for Jebel Jais ziplines, sledder
UAE: Peak-season timings announced for Jebel Jais ziplines, sledder
INDUSTRIAL

Qatar's industrial production surges in July: PSA

Qatar's industrial production surges in July: PSA
Qatar's industrial production surges in July: PSA
MOST READ
1.

Visa reforms, Riyadh Air to propel Saudi tourism boom

2.

An overvalued Egyptian pound increases the risk of default - Capital Economics

3.

UAE fintech funding could reach $2.8bln by 2028

4.

Saudi PIF-owned SALIC raises stake in NADEC by 6.2% via share transfer

5.

Lab-grown diamonds: Trade surges 125% in Dubai to $1.5bln - DMCC

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar International Court holds seminar on expert witnesses

2

Maersk, TotalEnergies lose tax case over Qatar, Algeria assets

3

No discount for mobile phone usage fine: Qatar's MoI

4

Qatar Credit Bureau, SJC sign deal to share credit, judicial data

5

Qatar Credit Bureau, Supreme Judicial Council sign MoU to share credit, judicial data

LEADERSHIP TALKS

TAXATION

VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO

VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO
VIDEO: RAKEZ is growing along with Ras Al Khaimah - CEO

LATEST VIDEO

TRADE

VIDEO: Is Dubai the new hub for trade of lab-grown diamonds?

VIDEO: Is Dubai the new hub for trade of lab-grown diamonds?
VIDEO: Is Dubai the new hub for trade of lab-grown diamonds?

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

ECONOMY

UAE economy to grow 6% in 2023, says minister - report

UAE economy to grow 6% in 2023, says minister - report
UAE economy to grow 6% in 2023, says minister - report
HOSPITALITY

Dubai’s ultra-luxury Atlantis The Royal is among the world’s 50 best hotels

EQUITIES

UPP to be listed on ADX following $163mln SPAC merger deal

INFLATION

UK inflation falls unexpectedly easing interest rate pressure

LATEST NEWS
1

China's fuel oil imports ease for second straight month in Aug

2

Ghana's economy grew 3.2% in second quarter of 2023 - statistics office

3

Russia downs several drones near Sevastopol

4

Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination carries out testing for Emirati Genome Programme

5

UAE recruits more than 40 ITTI certified assessors to help transform factories across Emirates

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds