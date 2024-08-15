The Ministry of Public Health has closed a private health services agency for employing and allowing eight healthcare practitioners to operate in violation of the laws and regulations governing the healthcare sector in the country.

In a statement, the Ministry of Public Health indicated that the investigation revealed that five nurses and three physiotherapists were engaged in activities that violated the law. The violations included practising without the necessary professional licences, working for unauthorized employers, and performing tasks beyond the scope of their approved licences, each of which constitutes a clear breach of the regulations governing allied health professions and the laws specific to healthcare institutions in the country.

The ministry added that the professional licences of the offending healthcare practitioners have been suspended, and all necessary legal actions against both the agency and the practitioners involved are being coordinated with the relevant authorities.

