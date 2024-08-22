Doha: Effective from September 1, 2024, individuals with traffic violations will not be permitted to travel outside Qatar through any borders, until all fines and due payments are paid, according to the Ministry of Interior. Traffic law violators cannot leave the country through any state borders: land, air and sea.

The MoI has been reminding people through its social media channels of the 50% discount on traffic fines for all motor vehicles for citizens, residents, and visitors, in addition to citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, which continues until August 31, 2024. The discount period started on June 1, 2024, and includes violations recorded within a period not exceeding three years.

The ministry has urged people to adhere to traffic safety rules such as the use of seatbelts and avoid using mobile phones while driving. The MoI in a series of posts raised public awareness about traffic rules to reduce accidents and congestion on roads.

“Using a seatbelt while driving keeps you and other vehicle occupants safe and reflects your commitment to traffic rules and regulations. Fastening the seatbelt while driving protects you and other occupants and reduces the risk of injury and fatality in the event of a road crash,” said the Ministry of Interior (MoI), urging people to follow traffic rules in a post on its X account recently.

“Article No. 54 of the Traffic Law mandates that both driver and the front-seat passenger must wear seatbelts while driving on the road,” it explained.

Wearing seatbelts and refraining from using mobile phones while driving significantly contribute to a reduction in traffic accidents. More than half of fatal traffic accidents and major injuries are caused due to the use of mobile phones while driving.

“Using a mobile phone while driving distracts your attention and risks your safety and that of others. Stay focused and drive safely. Avoid using a mobile phone while driving. Do not put yourself and others at risk. Radar systems monitor traffic violations on the road and capture images and footage using state-of-the-art technology,” the ministry warned.

It asked people to immediately call 999 in an emergency. “Remember, this service is for emergency situations only,” it added.

Violations detected by the radar for using a mobile phone do not qualify for any discount. The new radar systems are capable of detecting three violations: failure to use a seatbelt, mobile phone usage, and speeding.

The fine for seatbelt violation is QR500 and is eligible for a discount if settled within 30 days. However, using a mobile phone incurs a fine of QR500 with no discount option.

“Staying within designated lanes, particularly at intersections and traffic signals, ensures smoother traffic flow and helps reduce accidents,” the ministry said in another post.

A video accompanying the message highlights traffic lanes and the right and wrong use.

The ministry said that following safe riding guidelines for electric scooters helps prevent accidents and ensures safety and security standards.

“Make sure to wear a reflective vest and helmet while riding. Refrain from riding your electric scooter on motorways and highways and stick to designated roads instead. It’s also essential to avoid speeding and always ride with caution. Stay safe and enjoy your ride,” it added.

“For your safety, cross the road from designated pedestrian crossings and make sure to follow traffic signals. Pedestrian safety is a shared responsibility.

“Prioritise safety by adhering to traffic signals at pedestrian crossings,” the ministry said.

Deaths in road accidents have fallen by more than 32 percent over the past two years due to concerted efforts by the authorities to improve road safety and infrastructure.

The improvement in road safety is a result of efforts by the Ministry of Interior’s General Directorate of Traffic.

It raises awareness and ensures compliance with traffic rules, including the speed limit and the use of seat belts.

Besides, developing a modern and advanced road infrastructure and an annual inspection regime to ensure vehicle fitness has also played a significant role.

