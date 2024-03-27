Riyadh: The National Center for Wildlife (NCW) has implemented three main initiatives in "Saudi Green."

These initiatives include expanding and integrating protected areas, assessing marine and coastal environments, rehabilitating affected areas, and ensuring their sustainable management.

Additionally, the NCW has undertaken an initiative to propagate and resettle endangered species and restore their ecosystems.



The Center leads major initiatives within the Green Saudi Initiative, serving as a national umbrella for the Kingdom's wildlife sector. It works in tandem with other sectors to restore the Kingdom's ecosystems, enrich biodiversity, and achieve environmental balance and sustainability.



These programs contribute to enriching biodiversity and restoring ecosystems in the Kingdom. These efforts are essential as organisms play a crucial role in the safety of food chains and in achieving environmental balance.