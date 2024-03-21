The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) announced the launch of its new digital personal financing through the NBB Digital Banking App that simplifies the financing application process by providing a fully digitised and interactive experience for customers.

The new digital personal financing delivers several benefits to customers including 24/7 access and attractive interest rates. This intelligent system provides customers with the flexibility to tailor their repayment plan and financing model based on their financial eligibility.

Moreover, real-time assessment of their financial situation ensures customers receive prompt responses and instant pre-approvals on their application. This significantly reduces processing times and allows quicker access to funds.

Commenting, Subah Al Zayani, chief executive of retail banking at NBB, said: “This launch represents a significant step forward in our journey to provide our customers with a best-in-class digital banking experience. As part of our digital-first and customer-centric approach, we consistently cater to the evolving requirements of our customers and utilise their feedback to develop innovative solutions. Our new digital personal financing product exemplifies this commitment, offering a differentiated, simple, fast, and secure experience.”

The digital personal financing product incorporates a module that allows customers to explore personal financing options, eligibility criteria, and application which streamline the personal financing application process. The module also grants instant pre-approval information, including financing amounts, instalments, interest rates, and associated fees and charges.