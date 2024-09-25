National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has partnered with the Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) to launch a new financing solution designed to support qualifying customers with paying their outstanding EWA bills through flexible repayment plans.

EWA president Kamal Ahmed stated that the organisation strives to provide flexible solutions to facilitate the payment of electricity and water bills in the kingdom.

He commended the partnership with NBB, saying: “This collaboration represents an innovative step aimed at providing diverse financing options.”

Mr Ahmed added that this solution reflects the commitment of both the authority and the bank to provide the best services to its customers, enabling them to choose plans that align with their financial obligations. Furthermore, he encourages customers to take advantage of this new service, underscoring the authority’s continuous efforts to offer various solutions to meet customers’ needs.

Commenting on the launch, NBB Group chief executive Usman Ahmed said: “We are proud to be partnering with the Electricity and Water Authority to provide financing options designed to help our customers with managing their utility payments. We remain dedicated to empowering our diverse client segments with targeted customer-centric offerings.”

The EWA bill settlement finance programme offers an alternative option for managing important utility bill payments. This service provides customers with the convenience of having their outstanding EWA invoices financed through NBB on attractive commercial terms. The consolidated finances can then be repaid over a flexible period of up to 84 months, with an option to pay the first instalment after six months. In addition to preferential rates and waived processing fees, further discounts will be offered for the consolidation of the customer’s debt.