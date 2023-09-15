The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bahrain National Insurance (bni), Bahrain’s leading local insurance company.

The agreement will see NBB clients who receive auto financing from the bank being offered bni’s competitively priced motor insurance, and an overall seamless experience when exploring and purchasing financial products related to motoring.

NBB chief executive of Retail Banking Subah Al Zayani said: “We are pleased to have signed this agreement with a long-standing partner like bni as it provides our customers with a competitively priced car insurance option as part of our auto finance offering, ensuring that we deliver the best value to our clients when purchasing their new cars.”

Mohammed Al Meraj, chief operating officer at bni, said: “We are proud to work with an entity that shares our vision of putting customers first and providing them with the best possible experience. Our partnership with NBB allows us to leverage their technology and customer-centric approach to deliver innovative insurance solutions that meet the evolving needs of their clients.”

The MoU builds on NBB’s dynamic relationship with bni, which also provides other forms of insurance solutions for the bank’s customers, including fire coverage.

This new aspect of the partnership also reflects the bank’s commitment to its customers by providing an integrated auto finance solution. NBB continues to enhance its product and service offerings through collaborations with esteemed organisations across the kingdom, to support its customers.