Bahrain - Al Salam Bank has recently launched a new and exclusive multi-year motor Takaful insurance product for the first time in Bahrain in collaboration with Solidarity Bahrain, as part of Al Salam Takaful.

The new offering falls under the Bank’s ongoing partnership with Solidarity Bahrain, showcasing a comprehensive range of Sharia-compliant Takaful insurance products. The new product offers Takaful insurance coverage for up to seven years which can be paid back in instalments, cash, or through “Buy Now Pay Later”.

In line with the latest product line-up from Al Salam Takaful, the new campaign will give BD50 to the first 30 clients who issue a new multi-year motor Takaful insurance policy until September 30.

Head of retail banking at Al Salam Bank Mohammed Buhijji said: “We are pleased to be unveiling this one-of-a-kind product in Bahrain which aims to provide our clients with ease of mind without needing to worry about annual Takaful insurance renewals. The multi-year motor Takaful insurance product also offers special discounts and flexible payment options. We look forward to delivering a seamless banking experience to clients seeking to purchase a new vehicle by providing an extensive array of financing solutions and Takaful insurance products under one roof.”

The multi-year motor Takaful insurance provides comprehensive coverage at a fixed cost throughout the insurance period even in the case of any Takaful insurance claims. Clients can also benefit from a reduced insurance amount lower than annual renewal policies.

For more information, visit the bank’s website www.alsalambank.com, WhatsApp on 17005500, or book an appointment with Al Salam Bank’s virtual branch via Skiplino.

