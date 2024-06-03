Solidarity Bahrain and the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), in collaboration with the Central Bank of Bahrain, announced hosting Bahrain’s first-ever Insurance Awareness Forum.

The forum is set to take place on June 13 at the BIBF auditorium, with an aim of fostering an inclusive dialogue among key stakeholders to address challenges surrounding insurance awareness and perception.

By bringing together prominent figures from Bahrain’s regulatory bodies, insurance industry leaders, governmental entities and policyholders, the forum aims to facilitate candid discussions and develop actionable recommendations for the benefit of policyholders, insurers and the society at large.

Featuring keynote speeches from Central Bank of Bahrain, Solidarity Bahrain and BIBF representatives, alongside presentations on the findings of an extensive insurance survey, the forum promises insightful discussions on various topics such as governmental perspectives on insurance awareness and managing the expectations of personal and commercial insurance customers.

With its diverse lineup of speakers and thought-provoking topics, the forum seeks to foster inclusive dialogue and drive positive change in Bahrain’s insurance sector.

Commenting, Solidarity Bahrain chief executive and Bahrain Insurance Association chairman Jawad Mohammed said: “We take immense pride to announce our sponsorship of the Insurance Awareness Forum. This event serves as a testament to our commitment to fostering collaboration and driving positive change within the insurance industry. By supporting this forum, we aim to create a platform where industry leaders and relevant stakeholders come together, exchange ideas, and participate in knowledge-sharing ideas and constructive conversations to increase insurance awareness amongst individuals and the society at large.”

On his part, BIBF chief executive Dr Ahmed Al Shaikh said, “We are excited to host the first-ever Insurance Awareness Forum, providing a platform for industry leaders and stakeholders to collaborate and drive positive change in the insurance sector. Through education and dialogue, we aim to empower individuals to make informed decisions about their insurance needs.”