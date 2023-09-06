Muscat – Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has unveiled its roadmap for the National Aviation Strategy 2040, aimed at boosting the aviation sector’s growth and efficiency. This move is in alignment with Oman Vision 2040 and seeks to address both global economic shifts and the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement issued by Government Communication Centre (GC), the strategy emphasises cohesion within the sector to bolster economic growth. It intends to also align with international aviation strategies while ensuring effective cooperation within the sector. Core objectives of the strategy include ensuring it remains consistent with the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

One central aspect of the strategy is promoting cohesive planning to boost efficiency, quality and growth of traffic. By fostering collaboration, the strategy aims to capitalise on opportunities in the air cargo market in the Middle East, thereby driving economic growth, GC stated.

The plan also sets sights on optimising aviation assets and scouting for investment opportunities in collaboration with the private sector. An overarching goal is to fortify national capabilities, raising the efficiency of staff across the sector. This will pave the way for fostering partnerships and establishing a long-term roadmap for elevating the aviation sector in the sultanate.

In February, CAA initiated a tender process to bring in global expertise, seeking bids from international consultants to help shape this strategy. This 2040 blueprint follows the National Aviation Strategy 2030, introduced in February 2020.

In the 2030 strategy, the authority contemplated offering usufruct rights, allowing investors to use CAA-owned properties for aviation activities. This was thought to potentially lead to granting concessions to private entities for managing and operating local airports and related services.

A noteworthy project from the 2030 strategy was development of an airport city at Muscat International Airport.

