Nightlife venue STAGE Dubai - located at The Meydan Hotel, Nad Al Sheba - is celebrating its fifth anniversary by throwing the biggest and most extravagant party till September 17, from 11pm onwards. The region’s celebrity DJs, including Aseel, Amory, Kanary, Empire, Nick Tohme will be playing the most popular Arabic tunes. The exciting four-day celebration that kicked off on September 14, is highlighted by exclusive performances, various nightly themes, the most eccentric decorations, and a specially curated experience for the evenings. Call 052 352 2227 to book a table.

They say practice makes perfect and McGettigan’s JLT will be applying this mantra to mark the halfway point to celebrated holiday St Patrick’s Day. The whopping 5-hour St Practice Day Brunch will take place on Saturday, September 17, from 12pm – 5pm with premium packages at Dh299 per person. Expect a great selection of traditional Irish food favourites, unlimited premium drinks including draught and sparkling options, and amazing live entertainment with Irish Folk group Rack & Ruins. Bookings at https://www.mcgettigans.com/shop/brunch/st_-practice-day-jlt-p-76.html

Award-winning, fusion restaurant Mama Zonia nestled in the heart of Dubai Marina is welcoming guests for a Grito de Dolores (Mexican Independence Day) celebration, with its specially-curated, Mexican-themed food and drinks package. This Friday and Saturday, September 16 and 17, between 7pm and 12am, Mama Zonia is offering two hours of free-flowing beverages for Dh199 per person, in addition to a mouth-watering sharing plate of tacos and guacamole. For reservations, call 04 240 4747

The Numaish Festive Fair will be held on September 16 and 17 at Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai. It will feature over 90 designers, and for the first time in the UAE, multi-designer store Ogaan. Leading and debutant designers will showcase their latest collections in women, men and kids’ apparel as well as jewellery, accessories and home decor at the two-day event, from 11am till 9pm at the venue's Godolphin Ballroom. The exhibition will largely focus on designers with ethnic, Western/fusion wear, and formal and bridal collections to welcome the festive season. Ogaan, meanwhile, will present over 30 leading designer labels curated for UAE shoppers. Visitors should also watch out for other exclusive brands including Nupur Kanoi, Uri by Mrunalini and more. The fashion exhibition is open to all and offers free valet parking for all visitors.

Enjoy Ghostly Kisses, the dreamy pop music of French-Canadian singer-songwriter, Margaux Sauvé, at a one-night-only performance at Dubai Opera. She will sing songs from her mesmerizing debut album Heaven, Wait and euphoric anthems such as Empty Note and Heartbeat. The name Ghostly Kisses was inspired from reading William Faulkner’s poem Une ballade des dames perdues and seemed like the perfect reflection of Margaux’s ethereal voice. From 8pm onwards. Tickets start from Dh175 and are available at dubaiopera.com

Epitome at Level 4, Aloft Creek, is hosting a Qawwali night featuring singer-composer Bismil. ‘Bismil Ki Mehfil’ is scheduled for Friday, September 16, from 10pm onwards. Bismil and his team will showcase musical offerings that combine the traditional Qawwali kalam with modern instrumentation. Diners can also enjoy a new menu featuring meat-free and dairy-free cuisine from around the globe. Call 054 705 8750 for reservations.

Billionaire Dubai is back with a bang after the summer hiatus, and after a spectacular reopening party on September 14, is welcoming Grammy award-winning DJ and producer Afrojack as a special guest on September 16. Afrojack has made his mark in the dance scene and is now one of the world’s most renowned names in electronic dance music. From humble DJ beginnings in his native Holland, he rose to become a multi-award-winning, platinum-selling producer.

