Muscat: In line with the major community events like Muscat Nights and Muscat Eats that were held this year, the Muscat Municipality has indicated holding a series of summer events this year.

Muscat Municipality on Wednesday floated tenders inviting bids from interested parties for various entertainment and events, including the identification of a suitable location.

Muscat Nights, held in winter this year, was held at four locations - Qurum Natural Park Oman Convention and Exhibition Center, motor Oman Automobile Association and Al Naseem Park

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism has been conducting events in various governorates of the Sultanate of Oman to boost domestic tourism.

