Muscat – Muscat Municipality has released a series of posters in which it urges community members to join its efforts in reducing plastic usage and promoting sustainable environmental practices.

In a statement, the municipality emphasised the importance of adopting reusable alternatives and minimising plastic consumption, encouraging the public to collectively contribute to a healthier environment.

‘Join us in our mission to reduce plastic usage and create a community dedicated to sustainable environmental practices. By embracing reusable alternatives and cutting down on plastic consumption, we can help build a cleaner, healthier environment together. Be part of the movement – participate in our events and activities that champion this shift towards sustainability,’ the municipality stated.

