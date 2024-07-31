The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) announced the launch of a new shipping line linking Shinas Port with Bandar Abbas Port in Iran. This has been undertaken as part of efforts to activate and maximize revenues from ports and to provide easier and more efficient travel and transport with a complete development of Shinas Port.

The launch of the new marine line comes from a partnership agreement signed between QSS Maritime (operator and developer of Shinas Port) and World Modern Lights. This agreement includes the launch of the marine line and the rehabilitation and operation of a new passenger lounge to provide a comfortable and smooth experience for passengers through Shinas Port, while providing modern facilities and services.

The partnership aims to enhance tourism and trade exchange between Oman and Iran. This link will strengthen bilateral relations and economic collaboration between the nations. The new shipping line is expected to boost tourism and trade by facilitating between Shinas Port and Bandar Abbas Port.

