ENERGY

Msheireb Downtown Doha new home for TotalEnergies Qatar

Sharing a similar commitment to innovation and sustainability, TotalEnergies Qatar sees a natural alignment in this transition

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
July 14, 2023
QATARENERGY
Msheireb Properties will soon welcome TotalEnergies to the “world’s first fully built smart and sustainable city district” at Msheireb Downtown Doha.
Developed by Msheireb Properties, this district offers a dynamic business environment, complete with state-of-the-art facilities and amenities designed to enhance operational excellence.
Ali al-Kuwari, CEO, Msheireb Properties, expressed his enthusiasm for TotalEnergies Qatar's upcoming relocation, saying, "We're proud to offer TotalEnergies Qatar a workspace in our innovative and eco-conscious Msheireb Downtown Doha offices.
“This move underscores our dedication to providing exceptional office spaces to companies that value innovation and sustainability, such as Microsoft and Google Cloud, who are already part of our vibrant community. We believe our sustainable design, strategic location, and modern amenities will provide TotalEnergies Qatar with a productive and dynamic work environment."
Msheireb Downtown Doha is part of a ground-breaking development that is recognised as one of the most innovative and sustainable real estate projects in the world. The development features cutting-edge technology and is designed to maximise energy efficiency while reducing its carbon footprint.
The district has adopted the latest advanced smart services and applications for a new fully digital experience accessible to tenants, residents, and visitors. It has also demonstrated commitment to sustainable living and business practices with one of the highest concentrations of gold or Platinum LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certified sustainable buildings globally.
Msheireb Properties is a leading sustainable real estate developer in Qatar, committed to creating liveable and vibrant communities that foster social, environmental, and economic well-being. The company's portfolio includes some of the most innovative and ambitious projects in the region, such as Msheireb Downtown Doha, one of the largest and most sustainable downtown regeneration projects in the world.
“Sharing a similar commitment to innovation and sustainability, TotalEnergies Qatar sees a natural alignment in this transition. The relocation to the new office space will allow them to contribute to the growing momentum of eco-consciousness in Qatar's urban landscape,” Msheireb Properties said.
