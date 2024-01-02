Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>MoL unlocks full potenti...
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

MoL unlocks full potential of AI with Microsoft Azure infrastructure in Qatar

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

In line with this, the Ministry of Labour has shown a strong commitment to innovation, strategies for digital transformation, cloud technology, and artificial intelligence

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
January 2, 2024
QATARARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
PHOTO
Qatar ranks among the pioneer nations in embracing technology and artificial intelligence, promoting research, and fostering innovation in artificial intelligence and various other burgeoning technologies to fulfil the Qatar National Vision 2030 objectives.
In line with this, the Ministry of Labour has shown a strong commitment to innovation, strategies for digital transformation, cloud technology, and artificial intelligence. Moreover, Qatar's Ministry of Labour is distinguished as the first in the Middle East to utilise A100 GPUs and incorporate them into its various programs.
Aligned with the goals of Qatar's National Development Strategy, and as a part of its mission to spearhead and manage digital transformation, the Ministry of Labour initiated a distinctive cloud transition journey in November 2022 on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. This initiative is designed to revitalise the management of the labour sector, refine its operations, and boost the ministry's customer satisfaction ratings.
The focus of the Transformation Management Office extends beyond merely digitising and transforming the ministry's user services. It's also committed to creating innovative solutions using agile software development, cloud-native services, and other advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver a smooth user experience for customers and stakeholders.
The ministry has commenced the execution of a novel strategy set to incorporate artificial intelligence into its 2024 initiatives. These initiatives will demand rapid computing, the capability to handle large-scale data, and the utilisation of AI to augment production and machine learning tasks. Some of these projects will aid various government sectors in identifying current obstacles, performing gap analyses, and conducting data evaluations. This has led to the adoption of new tools to facilitate data analysis and intricate scenarios, enabling informed decision-making and the formulation of effective strategies for the sustainable evolution and expansion of both the labour sector and the nation's economy.
The primary platform of the Ministry of Labour will host an extensive range of labor market information, necessitating sophisticated machine learning and natural language processing models to handle inquiries pertaining to Qatari labor laws and to develop a system that bolsters the qualified workforce. Utilising the most recent Azure infrastructure, the Ministry will gain access to state-of-the-art supercomputing facilities and the newest AI technologies, including improved operations, Infiniband networks, and cutting-edge GPUs. These will significantly enhance the efficacy, performance, and scalability of AI initiatives, all while maintaining stringent data security and confidentiality standards.
Reflecting on this advancement, Shaikha Najwa al-Thani, Assistant Undersecretary for Migrant Labour Affairs at the Ministry of Labour, remarked: "Partnering with Microsoft is crucial for harnessing the most up-to-date technologies and solutions available in the market. Together, we've crafted innovative solutions that are pioneering in their field. The incorporation of this new GPU infrastructure marks a notable milestone in Qatar's dedication to adopting the most advanced technologies for enhancing management and service effectiveness."
Public Sector Director, Microsoft Qatar, Amr Samir, said: "We are pleased to see the Ministry of Labour, in cooperation with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, as a leader in a new era of artificial intelligence. The inclusion of A100 GPUs in the Ministry of Labour's initiatives and platform is particularly key to enabling the development and deployment of large language models to address the unique and comprehensive use cases of such national initiatives."
Strategic Planning and Digital Transformation Advisor (Ministers Office) at the Ministry of Labour, Salim al-Barami, said: "We're harnessing cutting-edge digital transformation technologies and are in the process of trialing AI-enhanced learning platforms, which we plan to introduce progressively in line with the strategic goals of the Ministry. This journey of advancement and growth has been made possible through the substantial support of HE the Minister Dr Ali bin Smaikh al-Marri".
The AI infrastructure empowers the platform to fully utilise modern language models, ensuring not just the efficiency of the platform's services but also their adaptability to the changing needs of the national labor market. Consequently, this boosts the Ministry of Labour's capability to serve its stakeholders effectively and to sculpt the future of Qatar's labour force with unmatched accuracy. As Qatar progresses on its path to becoming an international center for innovation and technological progress, the embrace of AI serves as a clear indication of the nation's dedication to continuous improvement and distinction.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

DISCOVER MORE

EQUITIES

Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets ease in early trade; Saudi index gains

Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets ease in early trade; Saudi index gains
Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets ease in early trade; Saudi index gains
TAXATION

General Tax Authority announces tax return filling timeframe for 2023 in Qatar

General Tax Authority announces tax return filling timeframe for 2023 in Qatar
General Tax Authority announces tax return filling timeframe for 2023 in Qatar
TRAVEL AND TOURISM

Qatar’s proactive steps give big fillip to tourism sector

Qatar’s proactive steps give big fillip to tourism sector
Qatar’s proactive steps give big fillip to tourism sector
TRAVEL AND TOURISM

Qatari-Saudi coordination meeting on border travel procedures takes place

Qatari-Saudi coordination meeting on border travel procedures takes place
Qatari-Saudi coordination meeting on border travel procedures takes place
ECONOMY

Qatar’s population reaches 2.96mln by 2023-end: PSA

Qatar’s population reaches 2.96mln by 2023-end: PSA
Qatar’s population reaches 2.96mln by 2023-end: PSA
DIPLOMACY

Indian expats laud Qatar’s blend of traditional values and global outlook

Indian expats laud Qatar’s blend of traditional values and global outlook
Indian expats laud Qatar’s blend of traditional values and global outlook
LIFE

Minister highlights initiatives to reduce divorce rates and encourage marriage in Qatar

Minister highlights initiatives to reduce divorce rates and encourage marriage in Qatar
Minister highlights initiatives to reduce divorce rates and encourage marriage in Qatar
EDUCATION

Education sector development earns Qatar global recognition

Education sector development earns Qatar global recognition
Education sector development earns Qatar global recognition
MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Sheikh Mohammed issues new law to level up Dubai’s global competitiveness

2.

BRICS to double membership on January 1 as UAE, others join

3.

Iraq awards contracts to build $2bln residential city near Baghdad

4.

Saudi-listed eXtra intends to float subsidiary owning Tasheel Finance

5.

Dubai robotics start-up Micropolis files for $37mln IPO in US

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Vodafone Qatar introduces AI-powered instant SIM activation on passport

2

Qatar to host ‘World Summit AI Mena 2024’

3

Qatar seeks to harness AI in justice, legal systems: Justice minister

4

WCM-Q discusses legal and ethical issues of generative AI in health care: Qatar

5

Qatar's Labour ministry unveils groundbreaking AI initiative at global forum in New York

LEADERSHIP TALKS

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Sustainable finance key component of UAE’s economic future – Minister of Economy

Sustainable finance key component of UAE’s economic future – Minister of Economy
Sustainable finance key component of UAE’s economic future – Minister of Economy

LATEST VIDEO

MARITIME

Red Sea crisis: How will it affect global shipping trade?

Red Sea crisis: How will it affect global shipping trade?
Red Sea crisis: How will it affect global shipping trade?

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

RETAIL

Saudi Aramco hikes diesel rates for domestic consumers by 53%

Saudi Aramco hikes diesel rates for domestic consumers by 53%
Saudi Aramco hikes diesel rates for domestic consumers by 53%
SWF

UAE's Mubadala, ADIA and ADQ's combined investments reached $36.5bln in 2023

EQUITIES

Saudi Arabia’s TASI market cap reached $3bln in 2023

EQUITIES

UAE Minister of Investment resigns from board of ADNOC Distribution

LATEST NEWS
1

Italy's manufacturing downturn eases slightly in December - PMI

2

Tesla new car registrations in Sweden rose 9% in Dec

3

Euro zone bank lending remained weak in November, ECB data shows

4

Russian pipeline gas exports to Europe down 56% in 2023 - Reuters calculations

5

Greek factory activity picks up in December on rising demand- PMI

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds