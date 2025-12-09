Doha: Qatar has announced the launch of Qai, a national company specializing in artificial intelligence (AI), aimed at developing advanced digital ecosystems to support innovation and contribute to sustainable development.

The new company is part of Qatar's broader strategy to strengthen a knowledge-based economy and build a digital infrastructure that keeps pace with global technological advancements, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Qai operates under the Qatar Investment Authority and leverages the authority's global investments, long-term strategy, and close collaboration with scientific, research, and policy institutions, as well as the national innovation ecosystem.

The company will develop, manage, and invest in advanced AI infrastructures both within Qatar and internationally, providing secure and reliable smart technologies to support key sectors. It will enable organisations to access high-performance computing capabilities and connected tools for training and deploying scalable AI systems, fostering innovation and empowering decision-making across local and global markets.

Qai will focus on creating AI solutions that serve people and communities, while attracting top international talent and collaborating with leading research institutions, global technology firms, and strategic investors to transfer knowledge and strengthen an advanced innovation ecosystem.

The company's chairman Abdullah bin Hamad Al Misnad said that the world is undergoing a profound transformation led by AI technologies, affecting every sector.

He highlighted that Qai's mission is to ensure this transformation happens responsibly, with trust and human-centred principles at its core. The company will empower governments, businesses, and innovators to develop and adopt AI solutions with confidence, while establishing a reliable link within the global AI ecosystem to boost Qatar's regional leadership and international competitiveness.

The launch of Qai marks a significant step in Qatar's drive to position itself as a competitive hub for AI and data-driven industries, supporting the country's long-term vision for sustainable economic growth and innovation.

