The Departments of Immigration and Passports Affairs of the Ministry of Interior have started receiving applications from residents for the issuance of family visas for their children under the age of five years who are stranded abroad, reports Al-Qabas daily.

According to informed sources, some of the departments have received applications from expatriates, after ensuring that all the necessary conditions for obtaining visas for their children are met.

Since the beginning of this week, all immigration departments started receiving family visa applications from those who meet the requirements.

Among the conditions for issuing family visas is a monthly salary of not less than KD 500, valid residence permits for both the father and mother in Kuwait, and that the age of the child should be less than five years.

The salary requirement was excluded for the excluded professions based on the applicable Cabinet decision, or if the child is less than a year old, provided both the father and the mother have valid residence, and the approval of the director of the department is available. No applications will be received from the suspended nationalities.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).