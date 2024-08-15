Muscat – Ministry of Education (MoE) is planning to introduce Chinese as a foreign language in schools under its authority.

Laying the groundwork for this, H E Dr Madiha bint Ahmed al Shaibaniya, Minister of Education, issued Ministerial Decision No 192/2024 which cancels two earlier decisions (No 389/2011 and No 129/2022) concerning a special committee responsible for the trial teaching of French and German languages.

The new decision aligns with MoE’s broader strategy to expand the teaching of multiple foreign languages in the coming years. ‘Introduction of Chinese is part of this strategy and reflects the ministry’s commitment to enhancing language education in Omani schools.’

In efforts to achieve this, MoE has established a new Foreign Languages Curricula Section within the Humanities Curriculum Development Department under the Directorate General of Curriculum Development. This section will now assume the responsibilities of the committee that was dissolved by Ministerial Decision No 192/2024.

Despite these changes, the ministry has confirmed that the teaching of French and German will continue as elective subjects for students in Grades 11 and 12.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

