Moderate to relatively hot temperatures daytime expected in Qatar

Weather inshore on Thursday will see moderate to relatively hot temperatures daytime, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.Offshore, the weather will be fine, the report added.Wind inshore will be northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 05 to 15 KT.Offshore, it will be variable mainly southeasterly to northwesterly at a speed of 03 - 13 KT.Visibility inshore and offshore will be 5 to 10 KM.Sea state inshore will be 01 to 02 feet. Offshore, it will be 01 to 03 feet.The maximum expected temperature in Doha is 35 C.