Moderate to relatively hot temperatures daytime expected in Qatar

Offshore, the weather will be fine

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
April 18, 2024
Weather inshore on Thursday will see moderate to relatively hot temperatures daytime, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, the weather will be fine, the report added.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 05 to 15 KT.

Offshore, it will be variable mainly southeasterly to northwesterly at a speed of 03 - 13 KT.

Visibility inshore and offshore will be 5 to 10 KM.

Sea state inshore will be 01 to 02 feet. Offshore, it will be 01 to 03 feet.

The maximum expected temperature in Doha is 35 C.
Palestinian woman with dead niece image wins World Press Photo award

Hezbollah says two fighters killed in Israel strikes

Bilateral talks held between Qatar and Japan in field of civil aviation

Saudi: Thimar creates new subsidiary to expand business

Saudi: Alkhorayef Water wins $453mln contract for sewage treatment plants

Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf markets rebound after recent losses

Unemployment benefits for pardoned individuals discussed in Bahrain

Credit impact in Bahrain limited as Israel-Iran tensions rise

CEO interview: Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District is being ‘activated’ in 2024

VIDEO: Shipping freight rates may rise amid rising tensions between Iran, Israel

Emirates Islamic concludes debut $500 million financing facility

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

