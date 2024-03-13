Meteorologist Issa Ramadan said temperatures will vary during the holy month of Ramadan, with moderate weather at night, reports Al- Qabas daily. In a statement to the daily, Ramadan pointed out this is common during spring and it is a good weather for the month of fasting. He disclosed that the southeast wind speed will be moderate, and then become active, with partly cloudy weather and a chance of scattered light rain with low horizontal visibility and temperatures ranging from 28 to 30 degrees Celsius.



He added the weather forecasts state that the winds will shift to northwesterly winds with sunny weather on Tuesday and Wednesday, and temperatures will rise starting from Thursday and during the weekend — more than 30 degrees Celsius on Friday until Sunday; with light to moderate southeasterly winds that will be active at times, and then temperatures will drop with a chance of scattered rain until Tuesday. Ramadan said that day and night will be equal in Saturday on March 16, while the vernal equinox in the northern hemisphere will be on March 21. The day will begin to lengthen and the night will shorten after March 21, and the angle of incidence of the sun’s rays will rise

