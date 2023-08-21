The Ministry of Commerce and Industry confirmed that the fraud operations that some citizens and residents were subjected to were not carried out through the official website of the Ministry or through its social networking sites, which ensure the prevention of fraud by blocking suspect websites, reports Al-Rai daily.

The ministry has called on citizens and residents to exercise caution when conducting any operations via the Internet, by checking the official electronic address of the ministry.

The ministry’s statement came in a statement following complaints from a number of citizens and residents who said they have been cheated. Earlier, the ministry confirmed that it does not request any data for bank accounts such as the OTP code or the password, warning against dealing with any site that requests financial data.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).