As the Ministry of the Interior continues to accept citizens and residents for biometric fingerprinting before the upcoming deadline of June 1st, informed sources emphasized the importance for all individuals required to undergo fingerprinting to take proactive steps to do so. Failure to comply may result in blocking their ministry transactions. It’s noted that approximately 1.7 million individuals have already completed or updated their data.

Sources revealed that Kuwait’s swift action to conduct fingerprinting for all relevant individuals, alongside the 3-month deadline initiated on March 1st, aligns with Gulf-wide coordination efforts in this regard. Additionally, some countries are expediting security connections and information exchanges, which will effectively eliminate issues related to nationality duplication.

The sources elaborated on how the completion of the biometric fingerprint database will significantly enhance security connectivity with countries worldwide, including Interpol, Arab nations, and particularly Gulf countries. This advancement is crucial for sharing information about individuals wanted by security forces or involved in legal cases, and it aids in reducing instances of individuals attempting to enter the country using forged passports at airports.

They emphasized the issue of dual nationality as a key focus of concern among Gulf nations, representing a financial burden alongside social and economic challenges. The implementation of biometric fingerprinting helps address this issue effectively by uncovering dual nationals who may use multiple identities and documents while traveling between countries.

The sources affirmed joint coordination efforts among Gulf countries to address this matter, employing the latest security methodologies such as biometric fingerprinting. This database serves as an official reference for identifying individuals, becoming a prerequisite for travelers’ entry and exit in numerous countries worldwide.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

