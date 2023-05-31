The Ministry of Justice has notified the public that the message spread on some social media platforms about the need for citizens to complete the travel declaration transaction for domestic workers in the Documentation Department if they are traveling with the workers is incorrect, reports Al-Rai daily.

The ministry stressed that Kuwaitis are not required to complete such a transaction in case they intend to travel with the domestic workers under their sponsorship.

