Muscat: The Ministry of Education, represented by the Directorate-General of Educational Supervision — Humanities Supervision Department — is implementing the second phase of the induction programme for new teachers for the 2023/2024 academic year via video communication.

The two-weeks long program targets more than 5,000 teachers from the educational directorates in the governorates of the Sultanate of Oman.

At the beginning of the programme, Prof. Dr. Abdullah bin Khamis Ambosaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Education, delivered a speech in which he welcomed the new teachers joining their fellow teachers at the Ministry of Education, wished them all success and progress in the teaching profession.

He said: “The profession of education is the profession of the prophets and messengers, which you have accepted to be one of its members. This profession is important and necessary for building societies and their development. Therefore, we must all do our best to present the educational material in the appropriate ways and methods to build a generation armed with science and knowledge.”

“There is no doubt that the teaching profession requires patience, knowledge, and reading, and therefore I advise you all to continue developing your profession and your knowledge by being informed of what is new in your scientific subject, and what is new in educational methods, especially with regard to the first cycle of education from grades (1- 4), which requires special methods for teaching students,” he further added.

He stressed the renewal, motivation, and enhancement of the educational process, and the use of modern technology to make the learning process an active process in which teachers use active learning strategies.

He concluded his speech by saying: “The induction program me that was prepared for you aims to give you an initial dose of some of the aspects that you need in the current period, and sheds light on the importance of benefiting from the programmes and training seminars provided by the Directorate-General of Educational Supervision.”

The induction programme for new teachers discusses methods of teaching language skills, the characteristics of subject evaluation documents, guidance bulletins for teaching the curriculum, the philosophy of Islamic education curricula in accordance with constructivist theory, introducing the curricula of the science, mathematics, and English language series, analysing students’ work, and building remedial and enrichment plans.

A number of general supervisors and heads of subject supervision units provided the training seminars.

It is worth noting that the induction programme for new teachers for the academic year 2023/2024 aims to form positive attitudes towards the teaching profession, providing teachers with knowledge, attitudes, and job skills to prepare them towards the practice of teaching.

In addition, the induction programme seeks to introducing them to educational developments in the education system, and arousing their motivation towards the teaching profession.