DOHA: Minister of State for Interior Affairs HE Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal Al Thani met on Sunday with Minister of Home Affairs of Malaysia HE Saifuddin Nasution, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation between the two countries in security fields and ways to promote and develop them. In addition, they discussed several topics of common interest.

