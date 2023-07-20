PHOTO
DUBAI: Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks gain; US futures slip after Netflix, Tesla earnings
* Oil prices open lower on dollar strength, profit-taking
* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 9-week high on weaker dollar, hopes of Fed rate pause
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets in red on weak economic forecast; Qatar gains
* Turkey's Erdogan signs $50 billion in deals during UAE visit
* Iraq's massive Total oil deal heralds new revenue-sharing formula
* US bans 14 Iraqi banks in crackdown on Iran dollar trade -WSJ
* India's Russian oil imports hit new high in June, but growth slows - trade
EGYPT
* POLL-Egypt growth forecast cut, currency seen slipping further
* Egypt aims to resume gas exports by October, minister says
* Egypt cuts power to ease loads during heatwave - cabinet
* Egypt says initial signs are GDP grew 4.2% in financial year to June 30
* Egypt's ESIIC seeks 65,000 tonnes of raw sugar in tender
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi's ADQ signs $11.5 bln deals with Turkey for earthquake relief, exports
* Abu Dhabi's Masdar eyeing acquisition targets in US, Europe expansion
* UAE's Abu Dhabi sees strong industrial sector growth amid diversification push
* Canada's CDPQ Weighs Boosting Stakes In Key Dubai Assets - Bloomberg News
* DIFC Says Nomura Launches International Wealth Management Business In Dubai
* HSBC Executes First International Securities Lending And Borrowing Transaction On DFM
* Dubai's DFSA Achieves 43% Growth In Total Number Of Licensed Companies In H1, 2023
QATAR
* Qatar Fuel HY Profit Falls
