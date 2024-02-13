DOHA: The inshore weather forecast for Tuesday, as outlined in the daily report from the Department of Meteorology, anticipates misty to foggy conditions initially, accompanied by scattered clouds and the possibility of light rain. By nightfall, there is a likelihood of clod. The report cautions residents about the expected poor horizontal visibility in certain areas initially.

Offshore, the forecast indicates scattered clouds to partly cloudy skies with a chance of light rain. The inshore wind is projected to be northwesterly to northeasterly at 15 to 15 knots, while offshore winds are expected to range from northwesterly to northeasterly at 5 to 15 knots.

In terms of visibility, the inshore areas may experience 4 to 8 kilometers or less at some locations initially, whereas offshore visibility is forecasted to be 5 to 9 kilometers.

The sea state inshore is expected to range from 1 to 3 feet, while offshore conditions will be 2 to 4 feet, rising to 8 feet in the presence of thundery rain. The public is advised to take precautions and stay informed about the changing weather conditions.

