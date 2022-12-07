ABU DHABI - Under the patronage of H.H Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and “Mother of the Nation,” H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, awarded H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, the “Order of the Mother of the Nation” for being selected in the category of “Personality Supporting Community Issues,” within the honorary category of the H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Programme for Excellence and Societal Intelligence.

He also congratulated other winners of the programme for their notable and innovative contributions.

Sheikh Hamdan was awarded the medal in recognition of his role and efforts in all humanitarian, social and cultural areas both locally and globally.

The event was attended by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Higher Committee of the H.H Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Programme for Excellence and Societal Intelligence; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council; Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education; Jabr Mohammed Ghanem Al Suwaidi as Minister of State and Member of the Higher Committee of the Programme; Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development and Vice Chairman of the Higher Committee of the Programme; Ali Salem Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Family Development Foundation, and others.

Sheikh Theyab lauded the honouring of Sheikh Hamdan, noting that it was a well-deserved award for his significant efforts.

He also congratulated Sheikh Hamdan for receiving the distinguished medal, as well as the other winners in the sixth edition of the H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Programme for Excellence and Societal Intelligence.

During the programme’s sixth session, several innovators and distinguished people from various fields and categories won awards.