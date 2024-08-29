Mandarin Oriental Doha has become the first hotel in Qatar to receive the esteemed Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) certification. The achievement underscores the hotel’s unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainable operations.

This landmark achievement follows a rigorous assessment conducted by United Certification Systems Limited (UCSL), a GSTC-Accredited Certification Body, reaffirming Mandarin Oriental Doha as a leader in sustainable luxury hospitality. This certification not only highlights the hotel’s dedication to sustainability but also places it at the forefront of the global movement towards responsible tourism.

The GSTC certification is a testament to Mandarin Oriental, Doha’s steadfast dedication to reducing its environmental footprint while enhancing the social and economic well-being of the local community. The hotel’s adherence to the GSTC Criteria for Hotels—which includes demonstrating effective sustainable management and maximizing environmental, cultural heritage, and community benefits—solidifies its position as a model for sustainable practices in the region.

“We are honoured to receive the GSTC certification, which underscores our commitment to responsible operations and managing our environmental and social impact,” said Thomas Kinsperger, general manager of Mandarin Oriental, Doha. “This certification reflects our dedication to Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group’s Sustainability Goals and our principle to ‘Act with Responsibility,’ driving every decision with purpose. It solidifies our pursuit of sustainable practices, inspiring our guests and colleagues to contribute to a more sustainable future,” he added.

“Achieving accredited certification provides the highest level of assurance, credibility, and validation for hotels that take sustainability and verification of their claims seriously. We congratulate Mandarin Oriental, Doha on this achievement and for inspiring others in the region to prioritize sustainable operations,” said Randy Durband, GSTC CEO.

The GSTC certification reaffirms Mandarin Oriental, Doha’s leadership in sustainable luxury hospitality. As part of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, the Doha property is committed to ‘Acting with Responsibility’, ensuring that every aspect of its operations supports the well-being of the planet, communities, and guests.

