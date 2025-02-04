Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha has completed a significant hotel renovation, transforming guest rooms, lobby lounge, and 11 meeting rooms, resulting in a modern and refreshed experience for guests.

The newly renovated 388 rooms and 12 suites now boast a contemporary design in soothing hues, offering guests a stylish and tranquil retreat after a busy day.

Guests have the option to select from a variety of twin and king room configurations, featuring stunning views of the pool, city, or atrium. This includes the spacious Oryx Suite rooms, which feature a separate living and dining room area and a large bathroom with a walk-in rain shower and bathtub, as well as the Fitness Suite, an innovative offering for guests who want to maintain their workout routine while travelling with an in-room foldable treadmill.

Additionally, the hotel lobby lounge has undergone a striking transformation and now features a magnificent atrium and a modern art installation, along with an ergonomically designed communal workstation. Further catering to the needs of business travelers, the hotel’s 11 meeting rooms have also been upgraded and now boast new decor, as well as state-of-the-art AV equipment.

Stephen Ansell, Managing Director, Middle East and Africa, Hyatt, said: “We are extremely proud to unveil the newly renovated guestrooms at Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha, the first Hyatt Regency branded hotel in Qatar, and welcome guests to our exceptional property. The Hyatt Regency brand seamlessly aligns with the culture of the city of Doha, and we look forward to providing an exceptional hospitality experience to both business and leisure travelers alike as we aspire to create spaces where everyone feels welcome and anything is possible.”

Owned by Dhiafatina Hotels, a Qatar Airways subsidiary, the five-star hotel’s transformation is in line with the latest brand refresh of Hyatt Regency, reflecting the ethos of ‘An Open Invitation’. Designed to foster a welcoming environment for guests and colleagues, promoting enriching experiences and a genuine sense of community.

Philippe Anric, Vice President of Operations at Dhiafatina Hotels at Qatar Airways, said: “The completion of Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha’s renovation is a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to elevate the guest experience and bring the Hyatt Regency brand to life. We are very proud to now be part of this exceptional global brand. As an award-winning hotel with premium facilities, located close to one of the world’s best airports, travellers can look forward to competitive rates that align with our commitment to providing top-class services and amenities.”

Capturing the warm, vibrant spirit of the city, Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha is conveniently located a mere 15 minutes from Hamad International Airport, with a complimentary pick-up and drop-off shuttle service available for guests, and is just a few minutes away from Doha’s business district, with many of the city’s unique attractions in close proximity to the hotel, making it the perfect choice for business and leisure travelers.

Guests can now book the newly renovated rooms and suites, and enjoy the use of the modernised business facilities along with the hotel’s exciting F&B venues, including Sky Lounge, The Cellar, Al Nafourah Garden, and Choices Restaurant.

Providing World of Hyatt members with even more ways to be rewarded, Hyatt Regency Oryx Doha is offering members the opportunity to earn up to 2x more bonus points when booking accommodation and when booking a meeting room from now until Friday, 28 March 2025 with its Bonus Journeys offer. No registration is required, and members can earn bonus points on top of other offers.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).