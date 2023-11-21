The top five countries hosting Omani students studying abroad are Malaysia, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Jordan, and Ireland.

Muscat: The Ministry of Higher Education,Research and Innovation outlined significant indicators for private higher education institutions during the academic year 2021/2022.

The top five countries hosting Omani students studying abroad are Malaysia, accommodating 10,744 students of both genders; the United Kingdom, with 1,848 students; the United States of America, with 1,523 male and female students; the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, hosting 1,295 students; and Ireland, with 344 students. Other countries collectively have 344 male and female students.

The highest number of graduates from foreign private institutions came from the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, totalling 194 students, primarily with bachelor's degrees in Education. Malaysia followed with 122 graduates, 71 of whom pursued PhD studies in Management and Business Transactions. Graduates from the United Arab Emirates predominantly held Education Qualification Diplomas, totalling 59 students. Additionally, the Republic of Tunisia and the Egyptian Arabic Republic each had eight students specialising in education.

In regards to inward activity in private higher education institutions, the top five specialisations were: 34.4 per cent in Management and Business Transactions, 19.5 per cent in Engineering and related technologies, 17.8 per cent in Health, 11.0 per cent in Society and Culture, and 8.7 per cent in Information Technology and 8.5 per cent in other specialties.

The distribution of new students in private higher education institutions is as follows: University of Nizwa: 2,334 students,

A'Sharqiyah University: 1,661 students, Dhofar University: 1,449 students, Sohar University: 1,169 students, Middle East University: 806 students, Other institutions: 7,391 students.

At Sohar University, the majority of graduates specialise in Management and Business Transactions (32.4 per cent), Society and Culture (26.1 per cent), and Education (16.8 per cent).

Meanwhile, graduates from the University of Nizwa predominantly specialise in Education (37.9 per cent), Society and Culture (15.6 per cent), and Management and Business Transactions (14.7 per cent).

Graduates from the University of al Sharqiya are primarily in the fields of Management and Business Transactions (40.3 per cent), Society and Culture (25.86 per cent), and Education (15.7 per cent).

Omani students in private higher education institutions are funded by internal missions and grants at a rate of 68.3 per cent, while 31.7 per cent cover their own expenses.

