Malaysia envoy keen to enhance bilateral ties with Qatar

Malaysian ambassador Zamshari Shaharan expressed optimism about the potential for high-level visits between Qatar and Malaysia soon, aimed at further boosting bilateral ties in various areas of co-operation.Interacting with the media recently, the envoy hoped that exchange of visits will take place with Malaysian ministers visiting Qatar in the near future.“Our goal is to elevate these bilateral relations to a higher level, and we also hope for our prime minister to visit Qatar,” Shaharan said, noting that the two countries continue to enjoy strong and deep-rooted ties.Highlighting a framework of relations established in 2019 through a ‘high-level joint committee meeting (HLJC),' he pointed out that the full potential of this framework is yet to be realised.The envoy noted that the establishment of the committee serves as a platform for regular meetings to discuss various aspects of the two countries’ relations, which include economy, healthcare, and education.About trade and investment, Shaharan underlined Qatar's proposed investment in Malaysia, which has been under discussion for two years. He noted the concerted efforts on the Malaysian side to welcome more investments from Qatar.He also expressed confidence that once this initial stage is complete, further investment opportunities will arise, aligning with Qatar’s goal to diversify its investment portfolio.In a recent visit to Qatar, Malaysia’s Minister of Economy Rafizi Ramli stressed his country's commitment to further deepen collaboration with Qatar across a range of sectors. He underscored the continuous work towards building strong connections, particularly in the areas of energy and food security.Noting the Malaysian government’s initiatives to foster co-operation with Qatar, Ramli said the two countries had signed various agreements focused on economic collaboration. This, he added, aims to enhance integration between the public and private sectors in both countries.Shaharan identified key sectors that Malaysia offers, citing food security as a prominent area of co-operation. He noted that there is a huge potential for co-operation in the hospitality sector, capitalising on the excellent connectivity between Doha and Kuala Lumpur.About flight connections, he said there are currently three daily flights between the two nations, with Qatar Airways operating one flight and Malaysian Airlines offering two. He noted the significance of Malaysian Airlines initiating flights to Doha for the first time, and highlighted positive feedback regarding the route’s popularity.On tourism, Shaharan cited a stable flow of Qatari tourists to Malaysia, and pointed to the influx of visitors from various other nationalities from Qatar. He said he sees a big potential for increased tourism promotion in both Qatar and Malaysia.Regarding visa arrangements, he said Qataris enjoy visa-free entry, while e-visa options are available for other nationalities – applying with ease and making Malaysia more accessible for visitors.