MAKKAH — Makkah Municipality has started issuing spa and personal-care services permits for men and women, alongside the home spa services permits.

The permits will be issued in accordance with the requirements and conditions set by the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing (MOMRA), which stipulated permits for providing these services.

The official spokesperson of the municipality, Osama Zaytoni. stated that the spa and personal care activity comes within the professions that MOMRA started to allow in houses in accordance with set conditions.

The municipality has started issuing permits for owners of these activities to practice this profession at homes by obtaining separate permits, Zaytoni said.

The permits are linked to licenses registered over the facility, he said, adding that it is also linked to a number of other available activities such as the men's barber shops, women's salons, and sewing shops.

Zaytoni pointed out that the municipality decided to issue permits for this profession to be practiced inside homes as a new service by the owners of facilities providing these services and to give them the opportunity to be expanded, and to provide convenient services for the people to benefit from the services to be made available in their houses.

