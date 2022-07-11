Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, emir of Makkah and advisor to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, announced on Monday that this year’s pilgrimage of Hajj was a great success. “I am pleased to announce the success of Hajj plans for this year at all levels of security, service and health without recording any accidents or epidemic diseases among the guests of God,” he said while thanking all for their efforts to ensure a hassle-free Hajj.



“On behalf of all personnel serving the pilgrims and in my own name, I extend congratulations to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman on the occasion of the success of this great Islamic gathering,” he said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.



The Makkah Emir’s statement came amid a large number of pilgrims started performing Tawaf Al-Wida (Tawaf of Farewell) before leaving Makkah on Monday evening after completing their rituals of Hajj.



Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, who is also chairman of the Central Hajj Committee, thanked the great efforts made and development projects implemented by the Saudi government, as well as the human cadres who serve the pilgrims and prepared all means for them to perform their rituals in ease and comfort. “I also extend my thanks to Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee Prince Abdulaziz Bin Saud Bin Naif for his support, follow-up, and approval of the security plans for this year’s Hajj, which had a great impact on achieving this success. I also thank all sectors taking part in this Hajj season and serving the pilgrims, particularly the security personnel and medical cadres who had prominent roles in serving the pilgrims and working to secure them and provide them with the necessary medical services,” he pointed out.



Prince Khaled Al-Faisal attributed the success of Hajj to the great efforts exerted by the Saudi government as well as various government and private agencies involved in serving the pilgrims. “The successes that we witness in every Hajj season did not come about by chance, but thanks to God and then to the leadership of this country since the era of the founder King Abdulaziz, and his righteous sons after him, until the prosperous era of King Salman. Choosing the name of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for the kings of this country is the best evidence of the care and attention they give to the sanctities and their visitors.”



“God Almighty has given the Saudis the privilege of serving these holy cities of Makkah and Madinah. They will continue to work tirelessly to be a unique and distinguished model in this respect,” he said. “Thank God for the success, and thanks to the leadership for mobilizing its resources and personnel and facilitating the pilgrims to perform the rituals in ease,” he said. The emir thanked all those who worked to ensure the comfort of guests of God. “Also, thanks for the pilgrims who helped us in rendering them the best services,” he added.

