Muscat – Majlis A’Shura approved the draft law on Personal Income Tax and forwarded it to the State Council on Thursday completing the legislative cycle of the bill.

This was unveiled at the 12th regular session of the shura’s first annual convening of 2023-2024.

The session was held under the chairmanship of H E Khalid Hilal al Maawali, Chairman of Majlis A’Shura.

The session also discussed other topics, including a report filed by the committee tasked with education, research and innovation. The report deals with efforts to promote vocational and technical education.

The session also deliberated on proposals for establishing a wholesale market in Suhar, as well as views on recovering VAT (value-added tax) levied against a beneficiary’s first residential property.

Joint parliamentary session

The State Council and the Majlis A’Shura will hold their first joint session on Monday.

The joint session will be held under the chairmanship of H E Sheikh Abdulmalek Abdullah al Khalili, Chairman of State Council, in the presence of H E Maawali.

Additionally, the session will discuss reports of joint committees regarding items of dispute in the draft bills of Bank Deposits Protection Law, the Law Regulating Trade in Wildlife and the Media Law. The session will vote on these items of dispute in accordance with procedures of conducting joint sessions between the two councils. ﻿

