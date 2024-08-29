Muscat: Oman’s Meteorology Department on Wednesday announced that a low-pressure system currently concentrated in the northwest of the Indian subcontinent is expected to move into the Arabian Sea within the next 48 hours. This development could bring rain to the northern governorates of the Sultanate by early next week.

The surface low-pressure system is forecasted to shift westward, with its movement towards the northern Arabian Sea anticipated by Friday evening or Saturday, August 30-31, 2024. The continued presence of this atmospheric disturbance raises the possibility of weather impacts on Oman.

The Meteorology Department has indicated a moderate probability of the low-pressure system affecting the Sultanate, particularly the northern regions, in the coming days. Preliminary indications suggest that the impact could be felt at the beginning of next week.

Citizens and residents are urged to stay informed by following updates from the National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Center, which closely monitors the situation and will provide timely information on any further developments.

