Muscat – In a move aimed at regulating the labour market, the Ministry of Labour has announced a temporary suspension of the issuance of permits for the employment of non-Omani workers in several professions.

The decision, issued through Ministerial Decision No 452/2024, will be effective from September 1, 2024, and will remain in place for six months.

According to the decision, the suspension applies to various key professions across the private sector, as outlined in an annex attached to the decision.

The professions affected by this suspension include general construction workers, cleaners in buildings, loading and unloading workers, bricklayers, steel fixers, tailors specialising in both women’s and men’s clothing, general electricians, waiters, painters, chefs, home installation electricians, and barbers.

The decision allows for the submission of requests for the renewal or transfer of services for non-Omani workers already in Oman.

The Ministry of Labour stated that the decision has been made in consideration of public interest and is aimed at addressing the current labour market needs.

