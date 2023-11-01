From Tuesday until Friday, Kuwait will witness rainy weather conditions — light to moderate rain — and the situation will continue until Wednesday before the rain increases in intensity on Thursday and Friday.

Meteorologist Fahd Al-Otaibi told Al-Rai that the data indicates better rainy weather condition than the previous year, and he expects scattered light rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday with prospects for moderate to heavy rainfall, sometimes accompanied by thunder on Thursday and Friday.

Al-Otaibi says the rainfall on Thursday and Friday will be accompanied by active, southwesterly winds, which will cause sea waves to rise to more than 6 feet.

Al-Otaibi said: “The Met department advises young women not to go to the sea on Thursday and Friday due to the unstable weather conditions.”

