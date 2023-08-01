The Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Muhammad Othman Al-Aiban, stated that Kuwait’s stock of rice is reassuring, and covers its needs for a full year, so citizens will not be affected by the repercussions of India’s decision to ban the export of rice, and it will not affect the additional shipments of rice that the Kuwait Catering Company has signed contracts for supply as per scheduled dates, reports Al- Qabas daily.

Al-Aiban indicated that the Ministry of Commerce and Industry is closely following the changes and developments that supply commodities are exposed to in the global markets, especially rice, given that rice and wheat are among the most important basic foodstuffs in Kuwait, so there are direct instructions to the Kuwait Catering Company to enhance the country’s stock of rice and build a large food stock of food commodities, which guarantees the stability of food security locally, and enhances the country’s ability to face any emergency conditions.

