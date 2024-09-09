KUWAIT CITY - According to informed sources in the Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy, the ministry has included 20 new buildings in its plan for the current fiscal year.

The ministry has prepared the necessary approvals and documents for offering these buildings.

They explained that the latest statistics for July revealed that the total number of employees reached 35,145 in 11 technical and administrative sectors, which caused overcrowding within the administration and various departments.

The construction of these buildings is intended to address the large annual increase in the number of employees at both external sites and the ministry’s main site in South Surra, as well as the annual increase in the number of visitors, which contributes to overcrowding at work sites.

These buildings are designed to meet the needs of both employees and visitors, and create an appropriate environment for performance. They will have halls for workshops and employee training, and will adhere to modern construction standards. Some buildings will be environmentally friendly and equipped with the latest technological requirements and devices.

Among the 20 new buildings, there will be an integrated training center and two external buildings for the design, supervision, and extension departments. A number of private tenders are currently being offered by the Central Agency for Public Tenders, with the remaining tenders to be released successively. These tenders will allow companies to compete for implementation in accordance with the established frameworks, regulations, and scheduled dates. Meanwhile, according to informed sources, the ministry has recently submitted the tender contract for the construction of nine fresh water towers in Mutlaa Residential City, along with associated works for site No. 3, to the State Audit Bureau for review and audit.

The ministry is awaiting the bureau’s approval before proceeding with the signing of the tender, which costs a total of KD 8.368 million. The sources explained that the project contract is an important initiative for the ministry, given its importance to a new residential city designed to provide suitable housing for citizens. It also aligns with the ministry’s efforts to coordinate its projects with those of other government agencies, particularly concerning essential services such as electricity and water.

The planned towers will help the ministry increase its reserve of freshwater, providing a safeguard for emergencies and ensuring adequate supply during peak consumption periods as the area becomes operational. Al-Seyassah has learned from informed sources that the Ministry of Public Works has included the project to expand and maintain the main building of the Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) in South Surra in its annual plan for 2024/2025. The expansion will feature an administrative building with three basements and four floors, totaling seven floors, spanning an area of 4,000 square meters.

The project is expected to take 24 months to complete, with an official announcement coming from the Central Agency for Public Tenders in October as per the ministry’s annual plan. The sources noted that the ministry is giving significant attention to this project, as PACI serves a high volume of visitors and employees daily. The new building is expected to alleviate congestion and create a more efficient environment for both visitors and staff. The project has been carefully coordinated with PACI to ensure all necessary requirements are met.

