Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadhi, the Minister of Health, has announced the establishment of the Health Communication Center, serving as a vital link between the Ministry, healthcare service beneficiaries, and various media outlets. Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad, the Ministry’s official spokesperson, has been appointed to oversee this center. This announcement was made during a media conference, which the Ministry broadcast on its official channels.

During the conference, Al-Awadhi emphasized the significance of actively listening to and engaging with the public, welcoming proposals that could enhance the operational framework. He stressed the adoption of a “two-way” communication policy. Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad, who serves as both the Director of the Health Communication Center and the Ministry’s official spokesperson, highlighted the essential role of effective communication in all aspects of life, particularly in healthcare institutions. He underscored that the establishment of this center is driven by the belief that the media interface of the healthcare system should match the magnitude of the efforts and sacrifices made by colleagues in the Ministry.

Furthermore, he emphasized the importance of hearing and addressing the concerns of every citizen, irrespective of gender, based on the challenges they face. Al-Sanad also revealed the center’s structure, consisting of six departments, all under the Office of the Minister of Health. It is anticipated to commence its operations at the start of the coming November, with the objective of ensuring optimal and efficient communication for the nation’s healthcare institution, both in the realm of health media and community engagement.

Healthcare development

In other news, Dr. Ahmed Al- Awadhi, the Minister of Health, conducted an inspection of the ongoing Al-Sabah Hospital project to assess the latest construction progress. The recent visit is part of his regular oversight of healthcare development initiatives, with an emphasis on expediting the project’s completion. In a press release, the Ministry reported that the project has achieved an 81% completion rate. During his inspection, Minister Al-Awadhi instructed the team to address any necessary requirements to accelerate the project’s advancement until it reaches full implementation. The project is a cornerstone of the healthcare infrastructure development plan, aiming to enhance medical services available to the public. It comprises three distinct buildings, namely the primary hospital structure, the central services building, and a parking facility. The hospital is designed to accommodate 512 beds, including 73 outpatient clinics, 105 intensive care beds, and various essential departments to ensure efficient hospital management and operations

