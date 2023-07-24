The Monitor website published the results of the “Our World in Data” index conducted by the Oxford University on the amount of food eaten per person (calculated in kilocalories), reports Al-Rai daily. In first place is Bahrain for not only per capita food consumption but also for exceeding the average maximum daily intake of 4,000 kcal.

Top place was occupied last year by Ireland and the United States. Kuwait ranked 33rd in the world, fifth in the Arab world, and second in the Gulf in terms of average calorie consumption, with an average of 3,387 kilocalories per day. Turkey ranked fifth in the world, with 35 percent of the Turkish population suffering from obesity to the extent of having negative effects on health and a reduction in life expectancy.

Yemen ranked 180th in the world with an average daily consumption of calories below 1,957 kcal compared to the recommended average of 2,000 kcal. The index was based on data from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, as they represent food available for consumption at the level of retail sales only, and do not include waste at the level of consumption.

The Central African Republic was at the bottom of the list as the country that consumes the least amount of calories per capita in the world. Most Arab countries were generally ranked lower, with countries such as Sudan, Syria, Jordan and Iraq occupying very low ranks.

