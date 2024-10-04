Kuwaiti Minister of Finance, Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment and Acting Minister of Oil Nora Al-Fassam took part in a round-table meeting on the strategy of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in Qatar on Thursday.

In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Finance said the meeting was chaired by Qatari Finance Minister Ali Al-Kawari, with the presence of GCC ministers of finance and economy, IMF Director Kristalina Georgieva, central banks governors and representatives of main Arab organizations and developmetal institutes.

The meeting discussed the future role of IMF in boosting international economy and enhancing global economic cooperation. The meeting also discussed the main reforms that the fund must execute in the next five years, to preserve the body's significant role on all levels, the ministry said.

Moreover, the participants discussed primary changes in the fund's supervision and finance terms, it added.

The meeting is held as part of the 122nd session of the Financial and Economic Cooperation Committee of the GCC, which kicked off in Doha on Thursday.

