WASHINGTON - Kuwait has topped the Gallup's Global Safety Report as the safest country in the World in 2023.

According to Gallup report, Kuwait, the current country leader, posted scores in the 90s on the index in 2022 and in 2019.

The country's 2023 score is its highest to date, bolstered by the 99 percent of residents who said they felt safe and the low experiences with assault (4 percent) and theft (1 percent).

The report is based on a broad survey where Gallup posed the question (Do you feel safe walking alone at night in the area where you live) to almost 146,000 adults in 140 countries and territories.

The index score for the world in 2023 was 81 out of a possible 100, which is in line with scores since 2017. Scores at the country level in 2023 ranged from a high of 98 in Kuwait to a low of 50 in Liberia.

In most economically developed countries and territories with strong rule of law, high majorities of residents say they feel safe walking alone in their areas at night.

For example, these feelings were nearly universal in 2023 in countries such as Kuwait (99 percent), Singapore (94 percent), Tajikistan (92 percent), Saudi Arabia (92 percent) and the United Arab Emirates (90 percent).

The countries in which residents are least likely to say they feel safe walking alone at night are exclusively a mix of countries in sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America and the Caribbean - which tends to be the case each year. Only Namibia and Malawi were not on the list in 2022.

