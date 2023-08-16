Indian Ambassador to Kuwait H. E. Dr. Adarsh Swaika has unveiled the services provided to Kuwaitis traveling to his country, reports Al-Qabas daily. In a statement to the daily, Dr. Swaika disclosed that the Indian Embassy grants multiple entry tourist visa to Kuwaitis. The ambassador explained that this visa allows Kuwaitis to visit India several times within the validity period of the visa — up to six months.

Kuwaitis can also visit neighboring South Asian countries and they can enter or exit India several times, he added. He pointed out that the embassy issues several types of visas depending on the purpose; including a tourist visa, commercial visa for businessmen, student visa and work visa. He stated that those planning to travel to his country must first submit the visa application online, then submit documents and pay the corresponding fees at the embassy’s consular services and visa centers in three locations in Kuwait.

He confirmed that in general, visas are granted to Kuwaitis within one day. He revealed the number of visas issued since the beginning of this year (an average of eight months) has reached 5,000; while the number of tourist visas issued in the past year reached 6,000. He went to say that the peak tourism season in his country is during winter.

